Scene in Edmonds: Ribbon cut for Vida Agency

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the opening of The Vida Agency’s new office at 110 3rd Ave N., Ste 101. The Edmonds location is the company’s headquarters and opened in January. The Vida Agency also has satellite offices in Seattle’s University District, West Seattle and Bellevue. Read more about the agency and its work in our previous story here.
