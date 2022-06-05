Scene in Edmonds: Saturday on the waterfront Posted: June 4, 2022 93 At Brackett’s Landing. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Prom photos in the rain. (Photo by Samm Jaenicke) At the off-leash dog beach. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Photographers spotted a range of scenes along the Edmonds waterfront Saturday, where the weather included — surprise — a bit of everything.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.