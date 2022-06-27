Scene in Edmonds: Sunday music in the park 7 hours ago 55 Summer concerts at Edmonds’ City Park returned Sunday after a two-year COVID hiatus. Performing were the Edmonds-Woodway High School woodwind and jazz ensembles, directed by Jake Bergevin. You can see the full schedule of remaining summer Sunday concerts for 2022 here. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.