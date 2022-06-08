Shopping alert: Edmonds Localvore returns June 11

Edmonds Localvore returns to downtown Edmonds this Saturday, June 11, with special deals and events galore from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Edmonds Localvore was started by five women-owned downtown businesses as a way to build a community of local entrepreneurs, create a special event for Edmonds visitors, and give something back to loyal, local supporters. This year, it includes the following partners:

Anchor Chic Consignment – Capture your Localvore fun with a fun photo at the Poloroid Picture Selfie Wall.

Barre3 – Tour this beautiful studio and get a free class pass—plus a special gift for the first 50 visitors.

Bench and Board – Visit the brand new location for great deals and to enter a drawing for artisan candles, dishes and other home goods.

Crow – Customize your own brass and stone necklace for a special price of just $20 and enjoy goodies from a local bakery pop up.

Field by Morgan and Moss – Create your own fresh flower ring to wear around town, and 50% off flowers from the cutest flower truck around.

Housewares – Sample tasty new offerings of sauces and spreads from Stonewall Kitchen to up your barbecue game.

The Refinery Salon – Visit the talented Refinery stylists at their Braid Bar! Choose from different styles and accessories for a unique look.

Rogue – Have a custom T printed on the spot with your choice of design and shirt —all for a special price of only $12.

Scratch Distillery – Choose a free premium Fever-Tree mixer with every bottle of Scratch liquor purchased. Plus, try your hand at the Tiki Toss game on the deck.

Walnut Street Coffee – Enjoy live music, and a ZINC pop-up shop filled with their signature Edmonds’ merchandise.

Visit all 10 locations, get your passport stamped at each spot and be entered to win one of two grand prize gift baskets worth $250 each. Participants can pick up a passport at any participating shop as early as Friday June 10, or during the event on Saturday June 11, and finish at Scratch Distillery to show off a fully stamped passport. The first 200 people will also get a swag bag full of awesome gifts.

See all the details at edmondslocalvore.com