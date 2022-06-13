Should a mayor or city manager run a city? Edmonds Civic Roundtable to explore pros and cons June 27

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable is hosting a panel discussion Monday, June 27 to explore the pros and cons of a strong mayor vs. city manager form of municipal government.

The panelists include:

Mayor Kyoto Matsumoto Wright from Mountlake Terrace, which has a city manager.

Former Mayor Nicola Smith from Lynnwood, which has a strong mayor.

A representative from the Association of Washington Cities.

The meeeting is available in person and via Zoom. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions following the panelist discussion.

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable notes it has no position or recommendation regarding one form over the other, but believes it is healthy for Edmonds residents to understand and discuss the strengths and weaknesses of these two governmental structures.

The meeting will run from 4-5:30 p.m. June 27 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., 2nd floor, Community Room .

The Edmonds Waterfront Center recommends that people attending in person wear masks.

Register here to participate in person or by Zoom

Learn more about the Edmonds Civic Roundtable at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.