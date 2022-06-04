Six Edmonds College students receive STEM scholarship awards from AAUW

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) recognized six 2022 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Scholarship recipients at “Create the Future,” a celebration and networking event at Edmonds College on June 2.

“Edmonds College is very pleased to again partner with AAUW to encourage women to pursue STEM careers,” said Program Manager and Edmonds College AAUW Representative Su Nelson. “These six recipients are very deserving,”

Dr. Carey Schroyer, the dean of STEM added, “Promoting diversity and equity in STEM at Edmonds College is important work. Our partnership with AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch has been vital in identifying and rewarding deserving students with STEM scholarships.”

The event was co-hosted by the AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch and Edmonds College STEM Division. Edmonds College students Danielle Moore-Porter and Blanca Sanchez-Colin were each awarded a $1,500 scholarship. In addition, high school students Carly Cooper, Kiana Pham, Kylie Prescott, and Alex Weber each received the $1,000 Elizabeth Sears STEM Scholarship. Sears was a longtime member of AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch who passed away in 2021. She received multiple awards during her long teaching career and served on the scholarship committee for AAUW.

“Historically, women have been underrepresented in STEM fields, partly due to stereotyping and gender bias,” said Vicki O’Gorman, co-chair of the scholarship committee. “Over the course of our history, our organization has become a leading voice in advancing gender equity and ensuring that everyone gets the same opportunity to learn, earn, and lead.”