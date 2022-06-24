Six EWHS students competing in 2022 technology nationals

Six students from Edmonds-Woodway High School are heading to Dallas next week for the Technology Student Association (TSA) 2022 National Competition. Five students – Ben Luecken, Deacon Merrin, Holden Lang, Ostap Stasiuk and Marshall Roberts – qualified to compete in digital video production and on demand video. Luke Tanghal qualified to compete in architectural design.

TSA is a national organization with clubs and chapters in thousands of high schools and middle schools across the U.S. The competitive events held at the regional, state and national level include 38 high school events and 37 middle schools and cover the spectrum of technology.

Some members of the video team have been working together and competing each year since eighth grade. Last year, they placed first in digital video production and third in on demand video at the state competition. Due to the pandemic, however, both state and nationals were held virtually. This year at the state competition, the team placed third in digital video production and first in on demand video, qualifying them for a trip to nationals once again – but this time in person.

“To qualify again for Nationals and be able to attend in person our senior year is something we worked hard to accomplish,” said senior Deacon Martin. “When our team was called as first place for on demand video, we started jumping around and screaming in excitement.”

Digital video production involves writing, filming, directing and editing a three-minute short film based on a prompt/concept all competitors are given months in advance. On demand video involves being given a line of required dialogue and props on the first day of the competition and then having 36 hours to write, film, direct, edit and submit a one-minute short film while onsite. The winning on demand video can be viewed here.

In the architectural design competition, students develop a set of architectural plans and related materials in response to a design challenge given to all competitors. They then construct both a physical and a computer-generated model, to accurately depict their design.

The team heads out on Saturday, June 25 for Dallas. They will be traveling with more than 40 other students from Mountlake Terrace High School and Alderwood Middle School. The competition culminates on Thursday, June 30. More information about TSA Nationals can be found here: