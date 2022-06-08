Sound Transit asks public to weigh in on proposed free youth fares

Sound Transit is asking for public feedback on a proposed policy change to implement free fares for passengers age 18 and younger.
The Sound Transit Board is expected in July to consider a proposal to make fares free for youth. The change would be implemented by Sept. 1, 2022, before the start of the school year.
The public input period for this proposed policy change runs through June 26, and the board will receive a summary report of the feedback.
There are three ways to participate:
- By email: fares@soundtransit.org
- By phone: 206-717-9077, TTY Relay 711
- At a public hearing June 16 at 9:30 a.m. Comments can be given either in person at Union Station or virtually through WebEx
You can find more information here.
Last March, the Washington State Legislature passed the Move Ahead Washington transportation package. This package uses grants to incentivize all Washington state transit agencies to adopt a free-fare policy for riders under 19 years old.
The new policy will be implemented in partnership with other regional transit agencies to create a seamless experience for riders. Youth will be encouraged to use an ORCA card when riding. No youth will be turned away or penalized if they do not have an ORCA card, and no personal information will be collected. Regional ORCA partners are currently analyzing the best methods to distribute ORCA cards to youth.
Sound Transit said it doesn’t anticipate a significant change in overall ridership, but noted that other transit agencies with similar programs have seen many positive changes for youth riders:
- An increase in affordability for youth and families who use transit
- Increased youth access to activities outside of school, such as medical appointments, after-school activities, or jobs
- Increased use by youth-related programs, such as using transit for school field trips
- Increase in graduation rates for students with free fares
- Normalizing the use of transit
- Youth riders continue to ride into adulthood and encourage others, such as friends and family members, to do the same
Learn more here.
I totally disagree with this. Now if the Person 18 or under is income appropriate meaning they are eligible for aid ok. If not I think they should pay like everyone else. Having this for school field trips?? Really. Is this more of our tax dollars? As I said any child or teen income appropriate yes. But again NO to those whose parents are wealthy or very well off. This is enabling. This will not encourage any adults who do not wish to use Sound Transit or anything like it during a time of major violence to use this at all.
“Youth riders continue to ride into adulthood and encourage others, such as friends and family members, to do the same.” This will not encourage me and many others to put themselves at risk. Was it Sound Transit where we had the situation just a couple weeks ago? Ending badly. I as Edmonds is today will not use it to get to the Bowl to shop etc. This is just another way to keep people from driving. I don’t like it and I find it very unwise.
What a great proposal from Sound Transit! I like how open enforcement is. I hope this supports more mass transit use.
Why not just make it free for everyone? That should help improve ridership, Maybe? We wouldn’t have to pay for the marginal enforcement we have now. To paraphrase our President, “When everything is free, there is no inflation.”