Sounder Mariners game-day trains running June 12

Seattle Mariners fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Mariners 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, June 12 against the Boston Red Sox.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

Inbound train from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

Returns trains to Everett will leave Seattle 35 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available atwww.soundtransit.org/mariners.

Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 19 stations including Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found atkingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services.