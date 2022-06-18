Sounder trains running for Sounders FC and Mariners games this weekend

Sounders FC and Mariners fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the Sounders FC noon game on Saturday, June 18 against Los Angeles FC. Mariners fans can celebrate Father’s Day by taking Sounder to the 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, June 19 against the Los Angeles Angles.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park.

On Saturday, the inbound N Line train will depart Everett station at 9:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds arriving in Seattle 10:44 a.m.

On Sunday, the inbound N Line train will depart Everett station at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

Returns trains for both lines depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Sounders FC and Mariners games is available at www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar.