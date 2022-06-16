South County Fire seeks applicants for fire commissioner vacancy

South County Fire is seeking applicants to fill an expected vacancy on its Board of Fire Commissioners.

Board Chair Greg Urban has announced his plans to step down as the fire commissioner from Election District 2 later this summer when he will be moving out of the area.

His vacant seat will be filled by board appointment. Candidates must be registered to vote and reside within Election District 2, which includes City of Lynnwood neighborhoods west of Highway 99 and the unincorporated communities of Lake Serene, Picnic Point, Meadowdale Beach, Norma Beach and Esperance. The candidate appointed to the position will serve until certification of the 2023 general election results.

Application materials and a map of Commissioner Election District 2 are available on the South County Fire website, www.southsnofire.org/BoardVacancy or by request from Board of Commissioner Executive Assistant Melissa Blankenship by emailing mblankenship@southsnofire.org or calling 425-551-1251.

Completed applications, questionnaires and resumes are due no later than 5 p.m. July 11.

The board of commissioners oversees the regional fire authority’s long-term vision and guides the staff in achieving the goals of the regional fire authority (RFA). Board members also represent the RFA on intergovernmental boards and committees. Commissioners attend board meetings in the evening on the first three Tuesdays of each month.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to more than 270,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.