Sponsor spotlight: Busy weekend ahead? Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds ready to serve you

With high school and college graduations, the Edmonds Arts Festival and Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations, it’s a busy weekend ahead for many. Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday-Saturday this week, ready to serve up their famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips or other menu favorites.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
