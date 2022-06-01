Sponsor spotlight: Hand Shucked Clams the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. The featured special is Hand Shucked Clam Strips, served with chips and spicy coleslaw.

Of course Scotty’s will also be serving their famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.