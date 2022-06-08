Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds Friday-Saturday only this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Friday and Saturday this week (closed Thursday).

Enjoy their famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips or shrimp tacos.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.