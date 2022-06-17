Summer music at the Port of Edmonds starts this weekend

Sea Notes at the Marina, the Port of Edmonds’ new summer music program, kicks off on Friday, June 17 with King Dawidalle leading a jazz jam session from 6-8 p.m. at the Mary Lou Block Public Plaza.

Originally called Sea Jazz, summer concerts started at the Port of Edmonds marina in 2012 and showcased local high school jazz musicians. The program has now transformed into a robust music offering, featuring various musicians from around the region.

Guitarist Lito Castro will treat listeners to his melodic strumming on Saturdays from 5-8 p.m. when he plays everything from Hawaiian music to flamenco to classic rock. Friday nights will continue to feature Deep Sea Jazz Jam Sessions hosted by various local jazz professionals; while Sundays will be reserved for Songwriter’s Sundays, led by the talented Rachel Gardner.

Local high school jazz musicians, including the Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Colony led by Jake Bergevin, will perform in jazz combos and jam sessions on various weekdays in July and August. Sea Notes at the Marina will also feature special performances throughout the summer, including a concert by Steel Magic Northweston Friday, Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m..

All performances take place at the Mary Lou Block Public Plaza located at 458 Admiral Way. You are encouraged to bring your own chair or find a spot along the grassy hill or on a nearby plaza bench. Consider bringing a picnic or ordering takeout from Anthony’s Beach Café located onsite. All concerts are free to attend, though tips for the musicians are greatly appreciated.

Performance dates and times vary each week; please visit portofedmonds.org/news/edmonds-events for the updated schedule.

Sea Notes at the Marina is sponsored by the Port of Edmonds, Anthony’s Restaurants and Jazz Colony.