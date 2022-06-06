Tickets on sale for July 17 Edmonds in Bloom garden tour

Edmonds in Bloom welcomes visitors to the 26th annual Garden Tour, Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early-bird tickets are $20; day of tour tickets are $25 (if available). To avoid overcrowding the gardens, the number of tickets sold this year will be limited.

Tickets are on sale in downtown Edmonds at Bountiful Home, FIELD and Garden Gear & Gallery, and at Sky Nursery in Shoreline. Will-call tickets are available online at edmondsinbloom.com.

Chosen for their beauty, creativity and inspiration, our 2022 collection of eight gardens reflects a spectrum of unique styles. You will see gardens that were decades in the making and other landscapes that were transformed in just a few years. They include gardens that are grown for active lifestyles, some designed to entertain friends and still others that are grown for the sheer love of gardening. Around every corner you’ll discover new cultivars, revisit old favorites and see innovative and imaginative ways to solve garden challenges.

Edmonds in Bloom is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the floral beautification of the community by uniting the residents, organizations and businesses of Edmonds, supporting horticultural education and creating a colorful and vibrant place to live, work and visit.

Proceeds from the garden tour help support a variety of community projects and activities. Visit edmondsinbloom.com for more information.