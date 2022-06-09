Two Edmonds middle schoolers competing in U.S. rowing championship this week

Two Edmonds boys are on an Everett Rowing Association team that is competing in the U.S. Rowing Youth National Championship in Sarasota, Florida June 9-12.

Brody Schuh and Alex Klarman are both eighth graders in the Challenge Program at Brier Terrace Middle School. According to Brody’s mom, Betsy Schuh, the men’s U16 8+ boat on which the boys compete has advanced to the semifinals Friday. The team took first place at regionals in Vancouver, Washington on May 22.

The Everett Rowing Association also has sent women’s U17/4+ and women’s youth double teams to the national competition.