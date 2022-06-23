U.S. citizenship class starts July 8 in Edmonds

Edmonds Immigration Ministries is hosting a U.S. citizenship class on Fridays from 9-11 a.m. July 8-Aug. 26.

Cost of the class is $25.

Interested students can register via this Google form.

Edmonds Immigration Ministries is located at 657 Daley St., Edmonds. Contact Diane Steward at Diane@HolyTrinityEdmonds.com with questions.