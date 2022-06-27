Verdant to host National Night Out event at Lynnwood’s Community Life Center Aug. 2

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Community Life Center in Lynnwood.
The commission invites community partners and agencies to participate, with the goal of promoting a shared goal of a safer, healthier and more inclusive community. There will be an emphasis on providing resources and information that will help residents.
Verdant is coordinating booth space for organizations. Those interested in having a booth at this event can use this link to sign up.
Contact Sandra Huber at sandra.huber@verdanthealth.org for more information.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.