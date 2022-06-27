Verdant to host National Night Out event at Lynnwood’s Community Life Center Aug. 2

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Community Life Center in Lynnwood.

The commission invites community partners and agencies to participate, with the goal of promoting a shared goal of a safer, healthier and more inclusive community. There will be an emphasis on providing resources and information that will help residents.

Verdant is coordinating booth space for organizations. Those interested in having a booth at this event can use this link to sign up.

Contact Sandra Huber at sandra.huber@verdanthealth.org for more information.