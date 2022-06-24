Waroeng Jajanan receives WISH Fund grant to cover losses from Plum Tree Plaza fire 

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has announced another recipient of its disaster recovery grant program called the WISH (When Inconvenient Stuff Happens) Fund: Waroeng Jajanan, which was damaged during the Sept. 11, 2021 Plum Tree Plaza fire.

The three-alarm blaze engulfed and destroyed several businesses, and caused smoke and water damaged in all the others. In total, 14 businesses in the Plum Tree Plaza were affected to different degrees.

Waroeng Jajanan was where the fire originated and consequently was one of those most impacted. The cost to repair the damages, replace equipment and inventory, and pay insurance deductibles is not easy for any small business to absorb. With the complex still closed and no known plans for reopening, most businesses have had delay reopening indefinitely or have had to close permanently.

“The Edmonds Chamber Foundation is saddened to see so many great local businesses still reeling from this tragic fire,” said Lillyan Hendershot, president of the Edmonds Chamber Foundation board. “We hope this $1,000 grant will assist Waroeng Jajanan in their recovery efforts.”

Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban said the Edmonds Chamber Foundation currently has limited capacity to provide more WISH Fund grants. “In order to provide grants to other business facing unforeseen hardship, we need the public’s assistance to raise more funds,” he said. Donations to the Edmonds Chamber Foundation, a 501 (c) 3, are tax-deductible.

To donate or learn more about the WISH Fund, visit edmondschamberfoundation.org/wish-fund.