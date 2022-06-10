Welcoming new farmers and artists this week at Edmonds Museum Summer Market

As spring slowly gets warmer and the rain lets up now and then, we are thrilled to welcome some new farmers to the market. Last week, Our Family Farm from Fir Island made their first appearance at the market with a limited amount of freshly picked strawberries. They will be back again this Saturday, in their new spot on Bell Street, next to Skagit Gourmet Mushrooms and across from Alvarez Organic Farm. Frog Song Farm will also be bringing strawberries this week, and if it warms up, next week we hope to welcome back Hayton Berries.

This Saturday, we welcome Firetrail Farm to the market. Based in Tulalip, they plan to be with us ever other week through the season with microgreens, lettuces and other row crops. Their double booth will be located between Our Family Farm and The Old Farmer on Bell Street, just up the way from Pete’s Perfect Toffee. As the season continues to warm, we are looking forward to more of our local farmers to arrive with their fresh produce.

Salish Sea Greens is scheduled to make their first appearance at the market tomorrow, bringing with them handcrafted kelp seasonings. They join so many local processors including Black Flag BBQ Sauces, Apple State Vinegar & Shrub Farm, Bubba’s Salsa, The Cottage Bakery and Junebug Ferments.

Returning to the market after two years away, we welcome back Plan X, which is known for their wooden toys for children including castle blocks and various animals. New last week and returning this week, we welcome Bear Carpenter, an Edmonds artist, to the market. These vendors join so many unique local artists who bring their crafts to the market each week.

So, whether you are doing your weekly shopping, picking up something special for a graduate, or shopping for Father’s Day, come down and support local businesses at the market. We are open every Saturday through Oct. 8, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and look forward to seeing you there.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager