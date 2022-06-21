Woodway Town Council to meet June 21

The Woodway Town Council will hold a hybrid business meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. The meeting is a day later than usual due to the Juneteenth holiday.

During the meeting, the council will hold a public hearing and consider a resolution adopting Woodway’s six-year Transportation Improvement Plan. In addition, there will be a review of the town’s 2021 annual financial report.

The public will have two opportunities for public comment.

The public may attend in-person at Town Hall (23920 113th Place W. Woodway, WA 98020) or virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 916 589 036#.

The council meeting agenda and packet can be downloaded here.