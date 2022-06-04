Woodway Town Council to meet June 6

The Woodway Town Council will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 6.

The public may attend in person at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway, WA 98020) or virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 335 086 645#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

There will be a 45-minute “Issues raised by community” section that will allow time for some back-and-forth conversation with residents on various topics.