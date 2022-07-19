19th annual Latino Expo at Edmonds College July 30

Created to celebrate Latino culture, the 19th annual Latino Expo is set for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at Edmonds College.

The event will be hosted by the Latino Education Training Institute (LETI) in partnership with Edmonds College, City of Lynnwood, Community Transit, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, Amerigroup Washington, Inc., Gesa Credit Union, Washington State University Everett, BeTalentful, Community Health Plan of Washington, Department of Labor & Industries, Puget Sound Energy and Sound Transit.