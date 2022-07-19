19th annual Latino Expo at Edmonds College July 30

Created to celebrate Latino culture, the 19th annual Latino Expo is set for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at Edmonds College.
The event will be hosted by the Latino Education Training Institute (LETI) in partnership with Edmonds College, City of Lynnwood, Community Transit, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, Amerigroup Washington, Inc., Gesa Credit Union, Washington State University Everett, BeTalentful, Community Health Plan of Washington, Department of Labor & Industries, Puget Sound Energy and Sound Transit.
LETI’s mission is to facilitate the personal and financial success of Spanish-speaking Latino immigrants and low-income individuals to pursue their dreams and become leaders in their communities.
The LETI Expo is free and includes live music and food. It will be held on Edmonds College’s Triton Field, located at 19828 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the schedule of events here.
