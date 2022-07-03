32nd District State Senate candidate hosting coffee gatherings in July

Dr. Patricia Weber, a candidate for State Senate in the 32nd Legislative District that includes portions of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, is hosting a series of “Coffee and Conversation” gatherings in upcoming weeks.

Weber, a Democrat, will face off against incumbent Jesse Salomon — also a Democrat — in the Aug. 2 primary election. Evelyn Anthony is also running for the position, as an independent.

Scheduled meetings include

Lynnwood, July 6

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cafe Ladro

6314 196th St. S.W.

Mountlake Terrace, July 13

6-7 p.m.

Urban City Coffee

4313 212th S. S.W.

Edmonds, July 20

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Cafe Ladro

8403 Main St.