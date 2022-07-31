73-year-old Edmonds man in jail facing second-degree murder charges after wife found dead

A 73-year-old Edmonds man has been booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder after his 66-year-old wife was found dead in their Westgate neighborhood home Friday.

Police responded to the residence in the 23400 block of 94th Avenue West Friday afternoon after the suspect called 911.

In a social media post, Edmonds police said that a team from the Washington State Patrol crime lab responded to the scene to assist detectives with the investigation.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. There is no threat to the community, police said.