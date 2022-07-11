Alicia Crank appointed executive director of Seattle CityClub

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank has been named executive director of Seattle CityClub.

With the appointment, effective July 5. Crank becomes the fifth executive director since Seattle CityClub was founded in 1980. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving the region’s civic health.

“I am beyond honored to have been selected as Seattle CityClub’s new executive director,” Crank said. “Civic engagement and fostering civil discussions on challenging topics has been a passion of mine for years, and I look forward to being able to lead these efforts on a regional level in an accessible and inclusive manner.”

A Detroit native, Crank spent 18 years in the San Francisco Bay Area before moving to Edmonds in 2014. She held several leadership positions in corporate banking, education, business and the nonprofit sector in Silicon Valley. After moving to Edmonds, Crank’s career focused on nonprofit fundraising. These include her most recent job as chief development officer for AtWork!, and serving in major fundraising and partnership roles at YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish, CityYear Seattle and Washington Business Week.

Crank is chair of the City of Edmonds Planning Board as well as chair of the Snohomish County/Paine Field Airport Commission. In addition, she’s a board member of the Hazel Miller Foundation.

In 2019, she founded Edmonds International Women’s Day and in 2020 moderated the Black In Edmonds discussions during the height of the pandemic, In 2021, Crank was honored as a community leader finalist at the GSBA Business and Humanitarian Awards and as a National Organization for Women – Seattle Chapter (NOW Seattle) Shero Award recipient.

You can learn about her future plans for Seattle CityClub in this blog post.