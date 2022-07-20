Applications now open for next WA Data Bootcamp

The NW Innovation Resource Center (NWIRC) is presenting the WA Data Bootcamp, designed for individuals in a career pivot or businesses that want to empower their current workforce. The bootcamp teaches the elements needed to become adept at understanding the power of data and how to turn it into meaningful information.

The fall class lasts 20 weeks so students can put their skills to work quickly. Participants who successfully complete the program will receive a certificate from Washington State University Everett.

This virtual bootcamp begins Sept. 6, 2022 and culminates early next year. Participants will explore data analytics and the power of communicating information effectively from a business perspective.

The WA Data Bootcamp takes a business-focused rather than a technology-focused approach with the goal of providing valuable insights to quickly contribute to the success of a business. It is designed to be widely accessible to individuals with a curriculum organized so participants can continue working while learning.

The bootcamp is led by Dr. Nella Ludlow, president of Quanta Logica and a university professor who teaches data analytics and artificial intelligence.

For further details about the WA Data Bootcamp and the companion WA Data Workshop for Businesses, visit Data Analytics – NWIRC.

The NW Innovation Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that assists entrepreneurs to create, build and grow innovative businesses that strengthen the economic diversity of Northwest Washington. More information about the NWIRC is at NWIRC.com