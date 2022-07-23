Apricots, peaches, blueberries? So many tastes and colors at Edmonds Museum Summer Market

The summer harvests are in full swing at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market.

You will find tasty apricots, apriums, peaches and, of course, cherries fresh from the farms of Collins Family, Martin Family and Rest Awhile Orchards. These delicious fruits are perfect for snacking on the hot days ahead. Schmidt Blueberries makes their return this Saturday with their first picking of tasty blueberries while Hayton Berries hopes to have more raspberries, blueberries and maybe even some tayberries. Add to that the fresh berries from Our Family Farm and Frog Song Farm, and you can choose the berries that call to your taste buds.

The row crop farmers are also enjoying a bountiful season now. Gypsy Rows will be back with a bus load of lettuces and other treats from their farm in Silvana, while Frog Song Farm will have plenty of radishes, potatoes, salad mixes, turnips and more from their farm on Fir Island. Add to that the delicious organic produce grown by the Alvarez Family in Mabton, and you can plan a week of feasting. Last week, Alvarez brought their first beans of the season, including green, yellow, and purple. I can only guess what they will have this week.

Dahlias, sunflowers and sweet peas are just a few of the flower varieties you will find at the market this week. Check out all our flower growers to see what blooms they are growing and pick up a bouquet for yourself or someone special.

Between all these fabulous farmers, you will find a distinctive collection of local producers, including wines, ciders, salsa, pies, candy, baked goods, shrubs and honey. And of course, a wide selection of local artisans and crafters, all bringing their handmade products to the market – from garden art and jewelry to handbags, photographs, and woodcrafts. Take your time to walk through and shop the day away.

Finally, don’t forget to enjoy a freshly made mini donut, Indian Street Food, slice of pizza, bag of kettle corn or a hot dog. So, come spend the day with us, open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday now through Oct. 8. See you at the market!

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager