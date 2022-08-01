Aug. 2 Edmonds City Council agenda includes street vacation, council ‘roles’ statement

Among the items on the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, Aug. 2 agenda:

– Setting a public hearing date for a requested street vacation involving the unopened dirt alley located between C Avenue and 9th Avenue South, extending south from the south boundary of Fir St. The right-of-way is approximately 17 feet wide and approximately 119 feet long.

– Discussing possible adoption of a possible city council “roles” statement

– Reviewing proposed revisions to the public information officer job description.

– Discussing the development of the 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) and the Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) for the public works and parks, recreation and cultural services departments.

The hybrid meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. To join this meeting virtually in lieu of in-person attendance, click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: zoom.us/j/95798484261/ Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.