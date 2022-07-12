Aug. 2 primary ballots to be mailed this week

Snohomish County Elections this week will mail ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election to 500,000 registered voters. Ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters on June 17 and to out-of-state and rural voters on July 8. A local voters’ pamphlet will also be mailed this week to every household. All eligible voters should receive their ballot no later than Wednesday, July 20.

“As the last several years have shown, elections are consequential,” said County Auditor Garth Fell. “Those we elect to federal, state and local office will influence the direction of our country, state, and county for years to come. The August primary is your chance to support candidates that you want to see on the November general election ballot.”

The August primary narrows the field of candidates in the November general election. The primary will include races for U.S. Senate and Congressional offices, the Secretary of State, state Legislature, and county offices like prosecuting attorney and PUD commissioner. There are several fire district ballot measures as well.

For the first time, 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the No. 8 general election will be able to participate in the August primary. Their ballots will be limited to primary races and will not contain local ballot measures or races for precinct committee officer.

Voters can register or update an existing registration online or by mail through Monday, July 25. After July 25, voters can continue to register or make updates and vote in-person until 8 p.m. on election night, Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the county auditor’s office or at an accessible voting site during specific hours.

Thirty-five ballot drop boxes will be open for the primary to receive voted ballots. Drop box locations can be found on the inserts that come with your ballot or in your local voters’ pamphlet. Two additional drop box locations have been added since the printing of the local voters’ pamphlet – the Marysville Ash Avenue Park and Ride, and Centennial Middle School, 3000 S. Machias Rd in Snohomish. Visit www.snoco.org/elections for a complete list of drop boxes.

Additionally, voters can return their ballots by mail through the U.S. Postal Service. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 2. Check the last collection time on the USPS postal box and when in doubt, use a county ballot drop box.

Snohomish County Elections has accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers last-minute voter registration and ballot issuance at the following sites during the hours listed:

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Alderwood Water and Wastewater District 3626 156th St. S.W. Lynnwood, WA 98087 Saturday, July 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Snohomish County Public Meeting Room Robert J. Drewel Building 3000 Rockefeller Ave. Everett, WA 98201 Wyndham Garden Hotel 16710 Smokey Point Blvd. Arlington, WA 98223 Snohomish County Auditor’s Office 1st Floor Admin W 3000 Rockefeller Ave. Everett, WA 98201 Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

If you are registered to vote and have not received a ballot by July 20 or have additional questions or needs, call 425-388-3444 or contact us by email at elections@snoco.org. For more information, visit www.snoco.org/electio