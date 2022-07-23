Burn ban in effect for Snohomish County

With temperatures increasing and the rainy season finally over, fires are much easier to start and to lose control of. Because of this, the Snohomish County Fire Marshal has issued a burn ban in Snohomish County as of Saturday, July 23.

The burn ban covers all cities in the county as well as all unincorporated areas.

The ban will be in effect until further notice. Call the Burning Information Line at 425-388-3508 to ensure there are no burn bans or limitations in the area prior to any burning.