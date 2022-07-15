Chief Bennett visits Edmonds Chamber to talk about transparency, body cams and community engagement

Speaking to attendees at Thursday’s Edmonds Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett addressed the work she and her staff are doing to keep the community safe.

“Michelle came to us 17 months ago, after retiring from a 30-year career in law enforcement,” Mayor Mike Nelson said in his introductory remarks during the event, held at a City Park picnic shelter. “Happily for us, law enforcement isn’t a job for her — it’s a calling. We’re so fortunate that she decided to come out of retirement and join us in Edmonds. In her short time here she has done a wonderful job modernizing our police department, making it more transparent and giving officers the equipment, training and resources they need. We are truly blessed to have her.”

Before coming to Edmonds, Bennett worked for the King County Sheriff’s Office beginning in 1990 in a series of increasingly responsible capacities, most notably serving as chief of police for the City of Maple Valley from 2004 to 2014 and the City of Sammamish from 2016 to 2019. She was appointed as Edmonds’ acting police chief in March 2021to replace Acting Chief Jim Lawless, who left Edmonds for a job with the City of Marysville after serving as acting chief for more than a year. Later that year, Mayor Nelson recommended her for the permanent position, and in August she was unanimously confirmed by the Edmonds City Council.

For Bennett, the opportunity could not have come at a better time.

“After 61 days of retirement, I found myself at home with my four kids, which involved homeschooling my 9-year-old twins,” she said, adding with a laugh that “I failed second-grade math four times.”

“When the opportunity came up to come to Edmonds, it seemed like the right thing to do,” she continued.”After being here for three days I knew I wanted to stay. And while I’m thankful for the mayor’s comments, the truth is that the accomplishments he noted could not have happened without my staff and all members of the department.

“Today we have 55 commissioned officers and about 20 non-commissioned staff,” she explained. “It’s a young force – about half have been here less than five years.”

She went on to relate some of the changes and improvements she’s working to implement, including new electronic systems to better keep records and analyze data, modernizing the equipment officers use, and upgrading the marine unit. In addition, she’s working to establish a second patrol district on Highway 99 to better address and focus on the needs of that neighborhood.

“We’re working to provide better wrap-around services,” she explained. “It’s not enough to arrest someone and take them to jail, so we’re shifting our focus to on what we can do to help you, not harass you. Our community engagement officer Tabatha Shoemake just hosted the first community academy aimed at providing citizens the opportunity to partner with law enforcement, and she’s working on enhanced volunteer and explorer programs. We just hired a social worker that will help move us in this direction by finding resources for those most in need. We want to be community helpers.”

Moving to questions and answers, Bennett was asked about Edmonds’ ordinance making it illegal to camp overnight on public property, which was approved by council in May.

“First, this ordinance is not about making it illegal to be homeless – it’s about camping overnight on public property,” she explained. “It’s also about making our community safe and to help our citizens feel safe. We offer shelter and services, and it only becomes illegal when these are refused, and folks insist on camping overnight. We haven’t made any arrests so far, and I don’t expect we’ll make many.”

Other questions addressed recent state-level initiatives to raise the threshold for making arrests from reasonable suspicion to probable cause.

“There’s still some fine-tuning that needs to be done to clarify these standards,” she explained. “Right now we can make arrests with reasonable suspicion, but cannot engage in active pursuit except in cases involving a violent felony or a DUI.”

Asked about reinstituting neighborhood block watches, the police chief responded that this is definitely in the works, and that the department will be requesting a second community engagement officer in the upcoming budget cycle.

Responding to a question about body cams for police officers, Bennett explained that currently 10 officers wear these, and the plan is to fully implement the program for all officers by mid-September.

“This is an important piece of transparency,” she said.

“It’s an exciting time to be in law enforcement in Edmonds,” she concluded. “I’m grateful for the support of the mayor and council in bringing you the best protection you can have.”

