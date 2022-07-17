City council July 19 set to OK appointment of new comunity services and economic development director

The Edmonds City Council is set at its Tuesday, July 19 business meeting to confirm the appointment of Todd Tatum as the city’s new community services and economic development director.

Tatum has served as business development program manager with the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. He will fill a position left vacant with the retirement of Patrick Doherty in December 2021.

The council is also scheduled to hold a public hearing on its prior decision to approve interim extension of designated street fronts in certain areas of downtown Edmonds’ BD2 zone. The council is required to hold a public hearing after adopting an interim ordinance to determine whether the interim ordinance should be continued or repealed.

Also on the council agenda:

– Discussion of an Edmonds waterfront issues study

– Consideration of staff requests to either add new employees or change certain jobs from part-time to full-time roles. Among the affected positions: a domestic violence coordinator, public discloure specialist and public records associate.

In addition, the council is set to continue part 2 of its Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) training, a followup from the council retreat earlier this year.

The business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. Prior to that meeting, the council will hold a 6:30 p.m. executive session, closed to the public, to discuss pending or potential litigation.

Those who want to join the 7 p.m. meeting virtually in lieu of in-person attendance can click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.