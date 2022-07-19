City launching Climate Action Plan with open house July 28

The City of Edmonds is launching its Climate Action Plan to meet Edmonds’ climate goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, and the public is invited to learn more at an open house July 28.

The open house will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, Rooms 1 and 2, from 6-8 p.m. During the past two years, the city has been working to inventory its greenhouse gas emissions to develop a Climate Action Plan. The plan contains strategies and actions to reduce the level of greenhouse gas emissions generated in the City of Edmonds while preparing the community for future climate change impacts.

A second open house for the Highway 99/Ballinger neighborhood will be scheduled for August.

At the open house, the project team will share an overview and key sector highlights from the Climate Action Plan and hold discussions at stations. Visit www.edmondsclimate.com to learn more about the process and project materials.

Refreshments and a coloring activity for children will be provided.