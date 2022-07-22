City of Edmonds 2022 utility replacement project set to start July 25

Construction is expected to begin Monday, July 25 on the City of Edmonds 2022 utility replacement project.

The effort is part of the city’s program to replace and upgrade existing water, sewer and storm lines. These are lines that are reaching the end of their useful service life, are undersized and unable to meet current requirements, or have other existing system deficiencies.

Here is a list of city streets, type of utility work and a preliminary construction schedule for the project:

88th Ave W between 191st Street Southwest and 185th Place Southwest

July to September

Replacement of storm water pipe, catch basins, structures and pavement trench patches

182nd Place Southwest (east of 88th Avenue West)

September to October

Replacement of water main, water services and pavement trench patches

185th Place West/186th Street Southwest (88th-84th Avenues West)

October

Replacement of water main, water services and pavement trench patches

76th Avenue West, 241st Street Southwest and Beeson Place

October to December

Replacement of sewer main, sewer services, structures and pavement trench patches

Alley between 3rd and 4th Avenues North, from Main to Bell Streets

December to January

Replacement of sewer main, sewer services, structures and pavement trench patches

Please keep in mind this work is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

Residents can expect the following impacts during construction:

– Noise from trucks and heavy machinery

– Traffic control flaggers and construction signs for vehicle and pedestrian safety around the work area, with possible delays up to 15 minutes

– Some parking will be impacted. “No Parking” signs will be placed prior to work beginning

– Driveway access will be maintained throughout the project, though delays up to 15 minutes should be expected

– Water service interruptions may be required, notification will be provided 24 hours in advance of interruptions

Check the city’s website for project updates.

If you have questions, contact Greg Malowicki at 425-771-0220 or via email at greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Greg Malowicki.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Greg Malowicki al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico agreg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Greg Malowicki.