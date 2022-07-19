Collision, search for suspects in Edmonds Monday started with vehicle prowls in Lake Forest Park

A collision at Third and Caspers in Edmonds Monday morning followed by a police search for suspects — with two captured — started as a series of vehicle prowls in Lake Forest Park.

According to this report in Shoreline Area News, Lake Forest Park night shift police officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Monday to a vehicle prowl that had just occurred at Balaton Condos, 19230 Forest Park Dr. N.E.

Numerous victim vehicles were immediately identified while officers were on the scene. Then, at approximately 6 a.m. another series of vehicle prowls with the same associated suspect vehicle was broadcast in the area of 30th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 195th Street.