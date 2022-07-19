Collision, search for suspects in Edmonds Monday started with vehicle prowls in Lake Forest Park

According to this report in Shoreline Area News, Lake Forest Park night shift police officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Monday to a vehicle prowl that had just occurred at Balaton Condos, 19230 Forest Park Dr. N.E.
Numerous victim vehicles were immediately identified while officers were on the scene. Then, at approximately 6 a.m. another series of vehicle prowls with the same associated suspect vehicle was broadcast in the area of 30th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 195th Street.
Dayshift officers were in the area and intercepted the suspect pickup truck as it turned westbound on Northeast 195th Street, the report said.
An officer attempted to block the truck; however the suspect instead rammed the Shoreline officer’s patrol vehicle. The officer was not injured. Officers pursued the vehicle into Edmonds and then discontinued the pursuit.
Pedestrians in Edmonds then began assisting officers by pointing in the direction of the fleeing suspect vehicle. As officers did an area check of the pedestrians’ directions, they located the suspect vehicle, which had spun out and struck another truck. The crash occurred at 3rd and Caspers at 6:15 a.m., Edmonds police said.
As the suspect vehicle tried to flee, the citizen driver of the other vehicle pinned the suspect vehicle in place, the Shoreline report said. Numerous suspects (five to seven people) fled from the suspect vehicle on foot.
Officers from Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mukilteo, Everett and Mountlake Terrace responded to assist in a search for the suspects, and a K-9 track was conducted. Two subjects were taken into custody; including the suspected driver. Both subjects were juveniles.
The suspect vehicle was impounded for a search warrant; however,officers were able to identify a large amount of property belonging to Lake Rorest Park residents, including items stolen in an occupied residential burglary by the same group that morning.
The pickup was determined to be a stolen vehicle out of the Seattle, the Shoreline report said. One of the suspects was booked into King County Youth Detention Center and the other was released to a parent.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.