Community restoration project at Edmonds Marsh resumes

Fifteen community volunteers spent their morning Saturday, July 16, helping restore the wetland area of the Edmonds Marsh along Highway 104. This is a continuation of the wetland restoration project that began in 2021 under a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Adopt-A-Highway landscape program.

According to organizer Joe Scordino, the intent of the effort is to remove the chain link fencing in the wetland on both sides of the highway, which has become overgrown with thickets of an invasive plant called bittersweet nightshade. Scordino said that removal of the fencing and nightshade will improve the freshwater circulation necessary for viability of the marsh and its wildlife. Volunteer efforts will also prevent the invasive nightshade from “smothering” native plants such as cattails and killing alder trees, he added.

Volunteer work parties will be scheduled through September this year. Community members interested in volunteering should contact Scordino at joe.scordino@yahoo.com for details and to register as a WSDOT volunteer.

Upcoming volunteer events are scheduled for 9-11 a.m. on July 19 (Tuesday), July 26 (Tuesday), July 28 (Thursday), and July 30 (Saturday). The worksite is on the west side of Highway 104 just north of the pedestrian crossing signal.