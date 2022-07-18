Continuing a 26-year tradition, Edmonds in Bloom tour showcases gardeners’ talents
Posted: July 17, 2022 54
“We sold out the tour again this year,” said Edmonds in Bloom President Carol Murray. “The continued popularity of the Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour is a testament to creativity and passion of our local gardening community.”
This year the event was limited to 750 tickets, down from as many as 900 in previous years.
“Traffic in the gardens in previous years became a challenge,” explained Murray, “so after much internal discussion we decided to limit this year to 750.”
“Patty Fleming did a fantastic job in her first year as garden tour chair,” she added. “We couldn’t have done it without her, the tour committee, and the many EIB volunteers.”
Proceeds from the ticket sales go to support Edmonds in Bloom activities including scholarship programs and beautifying the Edmonds community through local horticulture projects.
