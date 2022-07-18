Continuing a 26-year tradition, Edmonds in Bloom tour showcases gardeners’ talents

Edmonds in Bloom volunteers staff the will-call booth at Salish Crossing prior to the tour.
Volunteers check tickets at the entry to each garden.

“We sold out the tour again this year,” said Edmonds in Bloom President Carol Murray. “The continued popularity of the Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour is a testament to creativity and passion of our local gardening community.”

This year the event was limited to 750 tickets, down from as many as 900 in previous years.

Visitors enjoying the floral displays
Plein air artist Joyce Donaldson captures the flowers in watercolor at the Kimbrough garden.

“Traffic in the gardens in previous years became a challenge,” explained Murray, “so after much internal discussion we decided to limit this year to 750.”

“Patty Fleming did a fantastic job in her first year as garden tour chair,” she added.  “We couldn’t have done it without her, the tour committee, and the many EIB volunteers.”

Proceeds from the ticket sales go to support Edmonds in Bloom activities including scholarship programs and beautifying the Edmonds community through local horticulture projects.

Plein air artist Wendy Johnston creates original art at the Laue garden.
Young entrepreneurs Mary Ann and Jennifer Jones did a brisk business at their lemonade stand, strategically located by two of the tour gardens. The sisters both attend Edmonds’ Holy Rosary school; Mary Ann will start third grade this fall, Jennifer will begin pre-K.
David Little provided keyboard tunes for visitors to the Luque garden.

David Locke brings a little bit of France to the Laue garden with his accordion rendition of “La Vie en Rose.”
The youngest visitor was the aptly-named 5-month-old Dahlia Meucci of Mountlake Terrace, accompanied by her mom Victoria.
Star Fire and Moonshine (aka Deb Kirkland and Chad VanDam) kept up a steady stream of familiar hits from Elton John and more at the Thompson garden.
Music and visual art comes together with garden design at the Thompson garden.
Cameras were everywhere as visitors saved memories of the day.
Four more young entrepreneurs tempt garden visitors with lemonade, chocolate chip cookies and shave ice. L to R: Jillian Cook (6th grade at Cedar Park); Maive Ridgeway (6th grade, Maplewood); Emery Thomas (6th grade, Maplewood); and Eleanor Ridgeway (7th grade, homeschool).
Cliff and Nelda Swigget entertain Harter garden visitors with light Brazilian jazz ala Getz/Gilberto.

— Photos by Larry Vogel

