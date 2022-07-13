Council committees: Inclusive playground, police hiring, collection letters — and more

The Edmonds City Council’s Parks and Public Works Committee took a closer look Tuesday night at a request from the City of Lynnwood to have Edmonds share the cost of installing a $507,000 inclusive playground at Meadowdale Playfields — and agreed that more study and discussion were needed before bringing the idea to the full council.

The committee had first been briefed on the proposal during its June 14 meeting, with Edmonds Parks Director Angie Feser discussing a proposed interlocal agreement with the City of Lynnwood to replace the playground equipment, which is 40 years old. Lynnwood has suggested that Edmonds pay 50% of the $507,000 cost. The matter came back before the committee, chaired by Councilmember Neil Tibbott, Tuesday night so it could be reviewed more closely. (Council President Vivian Olson filled in for Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, who was absent.)

The property on which the sports fields and associated park and playground are located — next to both Meadowdale Elementary and Middle Schools — is owned by the Edmonds School District. An interlocal agreement based on a master plan for the site was originally created in 1985, Feser explained, with Edmonds, Lynnwood, the school district and Snohomish County participating.

Renovation of the sports fields was completed in 2017, with Lynnwood covering the majority of the $5.2 million cost. (The City of Edmonds contributed $500,000.)

Attending to provide more detail and answer questions regarding the project was City of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Lynn Sordel. He stressed that Lynnwood is committed to moving foward with the project — with or without Edmonds’ financial support — but stressed he believes the facility would serve the needs of Edmonds residents who are frequent users of the facility.

“This improvement is just going to be a fantastic addition to this really popular park,” Sordel said.

In presenting ideas for possible project funding, Feser had suggested the city could take from cost savings in other areas of the parks budget, including $94,500 from the Yost Pool plaster project and $50,000 for a greenhouse replacement that can now be funded with a recent donation from the Goffette estate. Another possibility, she added, is using $104,058 in funds now designated for the Civic Park stormwater mitigation project if that could instead be covered as green infrastructure through federal COVID recovery dollars.

Tibbott expressed some frustration that Lynnwood didn’t include the City of Edmonds earlier in planning for the project — a significant upgrade from what was proposed earlier — noting that Edmonds already has an approved parks budget and several other major parks projects underway. In addition, Tibbott pointed out that Edmonds has its own inclusive playground not too far away — at Seaview Park — opened in 2019.

Councilmember Olson said she feels strongly that the Edmonds School District should also be contributing to the playground replacement, calling it “a major investment and improvement in a school district property that is not owned by either Lynnwood or Edmonds. It continues to bug me a little that there isn’t any contribution from the school district toward this.”

Feser then suggested that all participants — the cities of Lynnwood and Edmonds and the school district — ‘take a bigger picture” look to identify projects needed at the Meadowdale Playfields site over the next 10 years, “as we’re starting to hit some life cycle ends on some big ticket items,” including turf replacement and lights.

“That gives everybody — all entities — the ability (to have) a longer runway to plan for these capital investments and start to incorporate those into our capital facilities programs and then put those monies aside,” Feser said.

A discussion on next steps regarding the playground will come before the council at a later date.

A range of topics were discussed in the two other council committees Tuesday night. One theme that ran through both the Public Safety, Planning, Human Services and Personnel Committee and Finance Committee was hiring — with requests for additional positions or expanding the FTEs of existing staff. The requests will come before the full council for consideration, since they do involve adding additional personnel, but they include the addition of a new public records associate to assist with the increasing volume of public records requests received by city hall, as well as a new public records specialist for the police department. The latter position would specifically address the expected increase in public records workload once all police officers are using body-worn cameras. Police Chief Michelle Bennett explained that body-worn camera footage will be accessible via public records requests, but it does require significant staff time to review prior to public release. There is also a request to expand the police department’s domestic violence coordinator from a half-time to a full-time position and the parking enforcement officer from a three-quarter-time job to full time.

Bennett also mentioned during staffing discussions in both committees that her department does plan to request, as part of the 2023 budget, an additional full-time police officer who would be stationed at the satellite city hall office on Highway 99. Also regarding Highway 99 and criminal activity there, Bennett shared that she plans to add a fourth patrol district to the city, essentially splitting Highway 99 into two districts so police can give the area more attention. “We are working hard in that area,” the police chief said. “We are definitely focusing our efforts there.”

There were sharp exchanges during the Public Safety, Planning, Human Services and Personnel Committee regarding a proposal — submitted by Council President Vivian Olson — to edit the public information officer’s job description “to limit/prohibit…involvement in preparing opinion-based commentary.” Committee members Laura Johnson and Susan Paine both said they had concerns about the suggested changes, which Olson said were aimed at “trying to add clarity” to the public information officer’s role.

“This is a position that serves under the mayor and you are inserting with this wording that is subjective,” Johnson said, adding “it is not clear who is going to be…the deciding factor for when things adhere to the wording you’ve put in here and when they do not.”

Paine added that “one person’s idea of an opinion could be totally appropriate,” pointing in particular to Mayor Mike Nelson’s commentary regarding the council majority’s decision to revisit the 2022 budget.

“I think it’s fair to have that discussion,” Paine said. “That sort of discussion with that opinion and using that forum is appropropriate in my mind because our council meetings are our council meetings and there’s not another forum for the mayor to bring up concerns.”

Olson said she doesn’t have a problem with the mayor expressing his opinion, but added that “the PIO is not the mayor’s mouthpiece. The PIO is the city’s mouthpiece and what comes out of the PIO’s mouth is supposed to be neutral and representing the entire city.”

After more back and forth, Paine proposed the committee keep the proposal on the agenda “one more month for review,” which Johnson seconded.

The committee ran out of time to discuss its final agenda item: Repealing the city’s much-contested gun storage and unauthorized use ordinance, which was invalidated in the courts. That matter is likely to come before the committee during a special meeting soon.

Another topic of discussion in the Finance Committee — with members Diane Buckshnis and Will Chen present — was what to do about business owners who owe the city money. One of these situations involves the city’s Business Improvement District (otherwise known as the Edmonds Downtown Alliance or ED), in which businesses are assessed a quarterly fee. The fees are collected by the city, which keeps the books, and ED uses the money for a range of projects, including marketing, promoting special events, security, beautification and parking.

Pam Stuller of the ED told the committee that 11 businesses have refused to pay their assessments since the Business Improvement District was created in 2013, and they owe about $25,000. Approximately 30 other businesses owe close to $12,000 and she believes much of that is due to pandemic-related financial difficulties that businesses are just now recovering from. City Administrative Services Director Dave Turley also proposed that the city consider assessing a fee to ED to recoup the costs for providing bookkeeping services. That idea generated some concerns from Stuller, who noted that ED operates with a very small budget. The Finance Committee agreed that the city should send out deliquency letters and revisit the issue later in the year.

The Finance Committee also received an update from Turley regarding next steps regarding a recent state audit related to the city’s distribution of federal COVID relief funds.

The audit, released in March 2022, found the city didn’t comply with requirements governing the distribution of pandemic relief funds in 2020.

During fiscal year 2020, the City of Edmonds spent more than $2.1 million in relief program funds. More than $1.3 million of that money was used to establish a program that provided direct assistance payments to local businesses financially affected by COVID-19. In its report, the State Auditor’s Office said that documentation was lacking to ensure that Edmonds businesses receiving COVID grants were eligible for those funds. Responding to the auditor’s concerns, the city hired an external contractor to get additional information from the 172 businesses that received funding to ensure they met revenue loss criteria and were eligible for the assistance payments.

That review identified 29 businesses that had received a total of $235,500 in grants and did not meet the city’s eligibility criteria based on the information they provided. And eight businesses that received a total of $62,000 either did not respond to requests for that information or provide the city with the additional financial information requested.

In its response to the audit, the City of Edmonds said it would be “exploring various remedies that may be available and appropriate, including but not limited to civil suits and criminal prosecution,” to recover the money noted in the auditor’s report.

During Tuesday’s Finance Committee meeting, Turley explained that the city’s review identified 33 businesses that didn’t meet eligibility requirements. The city will be sending letters requesting the businesses reimburse the city for the relief money, totaling $268,500. “We’re hoping that a lot of them comply,” Turley said. For those who don’t respond, the city can take them to either criminal or civil court, he added.

— By Teresa Wippel