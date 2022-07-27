Council OKs addition of new jobs, repeals city’s gun storage law

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday night meeting approved staff requests to add two new jobs and expand two positions from part-time to full-time roles. The council also repealed the city’s gun storage ordinance, which had been invalidated in April by the State Supreme Court, and finalized the application form and timeline for filling a vacant council seat.

The new full-time positions were related to responding to public records requests. One of the jobs, a public disclosure specialist located in the police department, will be responsible for reviewing police-worn body camera footage prior to public release. That position will join a second public disclosure position — already approved as part of the council’s 2022 budget. Adding those specialists means the police department can expand its pilot body-cam project, now involving 10 officers, to include all of the department’s 55 officers.

Police Chief Michelle Bennett noted that the department in required through recent state legislation to record its officers’ interactions with the public. “It’s something we need to do for best practices, but legislatively it’s also something we need to do,” Bennett said. “It protects the officer and it protects the community.”

In stating the need for two positions, Bennett explained that during the pilot project, which began in December 2021, police discovered that it took about two and a half to five hours to review one hour of body cam video.

“To be perfectly frank, I’m worried two isn’t enough,” Bennett said. “I believe it’s a good start to see where we’re at.” It’s possible, she said, the department may need to add additional public disclosure positions later to handle public requests for the footage.

The council also approved Bennett’s request to expand the department’s half-time domestic violence coordinator to a full-time position. In her agenda memo to the council, Bennett noted that the city averages about 400 domestic violence calls per year, and added that in previous years, “our part-time DV advocate expressed frustration at the lack of dedication and resources toward DV and victim advocacy.”

Finally, the council approved a new public records associate to assist with general public records requests outside the police department. In asking for the new position, Administrative Services Director Dave Turley noted that the city currently has just one public records officer and the number of public records requests are increasing. The new associate position would be at a lower pay grade, with the idea that the position would handle less complex requests and that the employee in that job would also have the opportunity for future advancement.

After discussing and approving those three positions, the council then approved an ordinance that included all of them, plus a fourth request — not discussed Tuesday night — to expand the city’s .75 parking enforcement officer to a full-time position.

The total cost of all four positions for the remainder of the 2022 budget — assuming four months of employment — is $114,804

Regarding next steps for filling the Position 1 council seat left vacant with the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, the council approved the application form that was used to fill a vacant seat in 2019. The council also set the following timeline:

– Following a report from Acting Public Works Director Rob English, who noted some glitches in the construction bid process, voted to reject bids received for the Seaview Park Infiltration Facility Phase 2 Project.

– Awarded a construction contract for the 76th Overlay Project, a joint venture with the City of Lynnwood, to Granite Construction Company.

The project consists of a full-width grind and pavement overlay on 76th Avenue West from 196th Street Southwest to Olympic View Drive. It also includes adding a northbound bike lane (from 196th Street Southwest to 1,000 feet south of Olympic View Drive), minor utility repairs and upgrading all non­compliant ADA curb ramps within the project limits.

Granite submitted the low bid of $1,981,243.20, but English noted that bid was approximately 26% higher than the engineer’s estimate of $1,569,648.

Lynnwood will pay $1,175,845 of the total project cost, which comes to $2,465,753 with a 10% management reserve. Edmonds’ share is $1,280.908. Lynnwood is paying less than half because it has fewer curb ramps, English said.

Staff believe that a number of factors contributed to the unexpectedly high bid for the overlay project, including inflation, a delay in advertising the project due to a lengthy Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) review and an unseasonably wet and cold spring, which has compressed the timeline for paving work this year. In addition, WSDOT assigned the project an unusually high Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE) goal of 23%. That was a challenging goal to meet, English said, when those DBE firms are busy at this time of year.

— By Teresa Wippel