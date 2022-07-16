Edmonds Art Beat: ARTSplash, Art Walk plus upcoming seasons for Olympic Ballet and Driftwood Players

ARTSplash 2022 annual show and sale

Edmonds-based ArtistsConnect group is holding its annual ARTSplash 2022 show this weekend. The show runs Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Artworks building, 201 Dayton St., downtown Edmonds.

ARTSplash 2022 features 14 local artists. Artwork for sale includes original oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, and mixed media paintings of landscapes and abstract themes, art prints, undersea and nature photography, hand-made purses, artistic one-of-a-kind jewelry, collages, and art cards.

ArtistsConnect Edmonds is a no-fee art group that meets the fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at Artworks or on Zoom calls. For more information click here.

Art Walk Edmonds July 21

Thursday Art Walk is coming up with a variety of fun activities, including:

Waldo is back in Edmonds. Until the July 25, pick up a passport at any participating business and get stamped after finding Waldo. Present to the Edmonds Bookshop for a prize.

Bring your dog to ArtSpot July 21 for a pet portrait fundraiser. Profits will benefit the local PAWS shelter.

New stops for art including The Paper Feather, Stranded by the Sea and FIELD.

The Bubble Man will perform on the Edmonds Historical Museum Plaza at 6 p.m.

Olympic Ballet Theatre announces 2022-2023 performance season

The Olympic Ballet Theatre announces four performances for the 2022-2023 season. After its first post-pandemic performance season, Olympic Ballet Theatre announces four productions for the upcoming season. The new season starts with the all-time holiday favorite The Nutcracker in December, spotlights new works in February’s Debuts, brings back the timeless fairytale of The Sleeping Beauty in May, and culminates in an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary ballets in June’s Summer Performance.

To kickoff the new performance season, OBT will be raising funds with the annual Autumn Auction & Costume Ball, taking place at the Nile Shrine Center in Shoreline on October 29, 2022. There will be a fun and elegant evening featuring a delightful dinner with live and silent auctions and excerpts from the upcoming season. For more information click here.

Season subscriptions and single tickets are available on the Olympic Ballet website.

Driftwood Players announces upcoming 2022-2023 Season 64

Edmonds Driftwood Players announces upcoming 2022-2023 season 64, including four mainstage productions. Season subscriptions are on sale now and are a great way to support local community theatre.

Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches, and engages the community.

The four productions:

The Mousetrap – Sept. 16-Oct. 2 2022. A murder mystery and one of the world’s longest running plays.

Elf, The Musical – Nov. 18-Dec.18, 2022. A fun, must-see holiday musical.

The Spitfire Grill – March 17-April 9, 2023. A heartwarming and inspirational musical tale of redemption, perseverance and family.

Unnecessary Farce – May 26-June 11, 2023. Two cops, three cooks and eight doors. Confusion and farce to keep you entertained.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.