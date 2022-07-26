Edmonds Art Beat: Live music 7 days a week? That’s a great way to enjoy summer

Tuesdays:
Hazel Miller Plaza every Tuesday from 4:30-6 p.m.
July 26: Cosmo’s Dream – Americana
Aug. 2: DownTown Mountain Boys – Bluegrass
Aug. 9: Rainbow of Hawai’i – Traditional Music
Port of Edmonds one Tuesday show remaining, 5-7 p.m.
Aug. 2: Lynnwood High School Jazz Combos
Uptown Evening Market runs from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, check site for musical guests
Tuesday evenings through Aug. 23
Wednesdays:
Port of Edmonds select Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m.
July 27: EWHS Jazz Colony Combos and Jam Sessions
Also playing: Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31
Thursdays:
ECA Summer Series: select Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m.
Port of Edmonds: select Thursdays from 5-7 p.m.
July 28: Meadowdale High School Jazz Combos
Aug. 4, 18 and Sept. 1: Mountlake Terrace Jazz Combos
Hazel Miller Plaza: Thursdays from 4:30-6 p.m.
July 28: Savannah Fuentes & Diego Amador Jr. – Flamenco
August 4: Scott Lindenmuth Jazz
August 11: Champagne Honeybee – Jazz Vocal
Fridays:
Port of Edmonds: Select Fridays from 6-8 p.m.
Fridays Deep Sea Jazz Jam Sessions Fridays July 29, Aug. 4, 12, 19 and Sept. 2.
Saturdays:
Salish Boathouse – select Saturdays throughout the summer, check with venue
July 30: local band Who’s Your Daddy from 7-10 p.m.
Port of Edmonds: Every Saturday from 5-8 p.m.
Guitarist Lito Castro, every Saturday through Aug. 27
Sundays:
City Park, all performances 3-4 p.m.:
Aug. 7: Steel Magic Northwest‘s Mystical Steel Band
Aug. 21: Jazz Punishments
Songwriter Sundays, featuring Edmonds’ local songwriters every Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
July 31: Scott McKinstry
Aug. 7: Camaira Metz
Aug. 14: Kellee Bradley
Aug. 21: John Paynich
— By Rachel Gardner
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.