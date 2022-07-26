Edmonds Art Beat: Live music 7 days a week? That’s a great way to enjoy summer

Tuesdays:

Hazel Miller Plaza every Tuesday from 4:30-6 p.m.

July 26: Cosmo’s Dream – Americana

Aug. 2: DownTown Mountain Boys – Bluegrass

Aug. 9: Rainbow of Hawai’i – Traditional Music

Port of Edmonds one Tuesday show remaining, 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 2: Lynnwood High School Jazz Combos

Uptown Evening Market runs from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, check site for musical guests

Tuesday evenings through Aug. 23

Wednesdays:

Port of Edmonds select Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m.

July 27: EWHS Jazz Colony Combos and Jam Sessions

Also playing: Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31

Thursdays:

ECA Summer Series: select Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m.

Port of Edmonds: select Thursdays from 5-7 p.m.

July 28: Meadowdale High School Jazz Combos

Aug. 4, 18 and Sept. 1: Mountlake Terrace Jazz Combos

Hazel Miller Plaza: Thursdays from 4:30-6 p.m.

July 28: Savannah Fuentes & Diego Amador Jr. – Flamenco

August 4: Scott Lindenmuth Jazz

August 11: Champagne Honeybee – Jazz Vocal

Fridays:

Port of Edmonds: Select Fridays from 6-8 p.m.

Fridays Deep Sea Jazz Jam Sessions Fridays July 29, Aug. 4, 12, 19 and Sept. 2.

Saturdays:

Salish Boathouse – select Saturdays throughout the summer, check with venue

July 30: local band Who’s Your Daddy from 7-10 p.m.

Port of Edmonds: Every Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

Guitarist Lito Castro, every Saturday through Aug. 27

Sundays:

City Park, all performances 3-4 p.m.:

Aug. 7: Steel Magic Northwest‘s Mystical Steel Band

Aug. 21: Jazz Punishments

Port of Edmonds:

Songwriter Sundays, featuring Edmonds’ local songwriters every Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

July 31: Scott McKinstry

Aug. 7: Camaira Metz

Aug. 14: Kellee Bradley

Aug. 21: John Paynich

— By Rachel Gardner