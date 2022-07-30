Edmonds Art Beat: Taste Edmonds live music announced and more August activities you don’t want to miss

2022 Taste Edmonds live music schedule announced

This year’s Taste Edmonds is Aug. 19-21. Due to limited capacity at Frances Anderson Playfield with the addition of all-ages attendees this year, you are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

Live music lineup:

Friday, Aug. 19

Noon-4 p.m. DJ

4-5 p.m. Cloud Cover

5:30-7 p.m. Queen Mother (Queen Tribute)

7:30-9 p.m. The Beatniks

Saturday, Aug. 20

Noon-2 p.m. DJ

2-3:30 p.m. School of Rock

4-5 p.m. One Love Bridge

5:30-7 p.m. Motley 2 (Motley Crue Tribute)

7:30-9 p.m. The Little Lies (A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)

Sunday, Aug. 21

Noon-2 p.m. DJ

2-3 p.m. Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis

3-4 p.m. Brett Benton

4:30-6 p.m. The Davanos

6:30-8 p.m. EDEN

Cascadia Art Museum Annual Summer Stars Gala and Auction

Cascadia Art Museum is pleased to announce the return of the annual Summer Stars Gala and Auction Aug. 27. The 2022 Summer Stars Gala and Auction is taking place once again outdoors at a historic Woodway home overlooking Puget Sound. There will be another plein air artist event featuring three local artists: Riley Doyle, Ned Mueller and Amy Erickson. Guests can watch the artists capture the beautiful view on canvas, and paintings will be auctioned off during the live auction.

The live and silent auctions feature original Northwest art including pieces by Mark Tobey and Gary Fagin, exclusive one-of-a-kind events, a European vacation from Rick Steves, and much more. After the auction, the fun continues with an after-party sponsored by Terry Vehrs, Windermere.

Tickets are for sale on the website.

Ballyhoo Theatre presents: On a Clear Day You Can See Forever

On a Clear Day tells the story of psychiatrist Dr. Mark Bruckner and his insecure, yet gifted, patient, who engages Dr. Bruckner for help with a smoking addiction. Through hypnosis, Dr. Bruckner discovers what he believes is his patient’s past life incarnation, a woman named Melinda Wells. During a series of sessions Dr. Bruckner finds himself entering a psycho-neurotic fantasy, confusing both himself and his client.

On a Clear Day offers a fresh take by emerging director Nathan A. Smith. Book and lyrics are by Alan Jay Lerner and music is by Burton Lane. Musical direction is by Tony McCahill, Choreography is by Emma Drazkowski and the performance is produced/mentored by Shileah Corey.

Sundays July 31 and Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6 at 7 p.m.

Performances at The Black Box at Edmonds College. Tickets can be purchased here.

Author event at Edmonds Bookshop

Author Rachel Linden will be at Edmonds Bookshop to discuss her new novel, The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. during Art Walk Edmonds.

Linden will be in conversation with her friend and fellow author Marie Bostwick from 6-7 p.m. Both authors will be available afterwards to chat and sign copies of their books. The interview portion will also be live-streamed on the Edmonds Bookshop Facebook page and then available for viewing on their website after the event.

The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie is due to be published in early August and has already appeared on lists of recommended summer reads. As in her other novels, The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie contains a combination of the author’s interest in international travel, cooking and magical realism.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.