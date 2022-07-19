Edmonds Booktalk: Celebrate summer reading with Book Bingo

July! Let summer begin.

Plenty of reading time for Summer Book Bingo! This month, we are helping with some of the categories on the Adult Bingo card…. [stay tuned for next month… we will tackle the Kids Summer Book Bingo list…] We have the Adult Bingo card available at the Bookshop for you to pick up. It is also available to download on the Seattle Arts + Lectures website, here.

Apologies in advance – I had waaaaay too much fun “researching” lists of books for the categories… talk about some fun rabbit holes! The lists are probably way too long. [Probably?! Hah!] But, this totally gives you an idea of how many options you have for all of the categories! Even if you are not working on Summer Book Bingo… maybe this will inspire you to expand your horizons a little bit this summer…. So many great books… always … everywhere…

SAL speaker [past or upcoming]: The new season has just been announced! Visit the Seattle Arts and Lectures site for so much information! [A partial list of past and upcoming authors!]: Don Mee Choi ; Daniel James Brown ; Charles Yu ; Cathy Park Hong ; Maggie O’Farrell ; Celeste Ng ; John Irving ; Jon Meacham ; Patti Smith ; Amor Towles ; Jason Reynolds ; Ruth Ozeki ….

This one’s easy! Anything we have deemed “tag-worthy” and have put on our ‘staff-recommended’ shelves = 100% recommended. Bonus tags all over the store – we only write tags for the ones that are truly worthy! Debut author: “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt ; “The Shore” by Katie Rund ; “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi ; “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid ; “There There” by Tommy Orange ; “Sympathizer” by Viet Thanh Nguyen ; “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong ; “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris ; “What the Fireflies Knew” by Kai Harris ; “Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing” by Lauren Hough ; “Must Love Books” by Shauna Robinson ; “Damnation Spring” by Ash Davidson …

: Hah! Come on in! We will help you find a blue cover in whatever category you wish – there are so many! Banned or Challenged Book : “Maus” by Art Spiegelman ; “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood ; “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison ; “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe; “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas ; “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M Johnson ; “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison ; “Beloved” by Toni Morrison ; “Kindred” by Octavia E. Butler ; “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States” by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz ; “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones ; “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo ; “Persepolis” by Marjane Satrapi ; “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson …

: ; ; “The Promise” by [Booker Prize Winner]… Unreliable Narrator : “Gone Girl” [the original unreliable narrator!] by Gillian Flynn ; “The Woman in the Window” by AJ Finn ; “In a Dark, Dark Wood” by Ruth Ware ; “Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson ; “All’s Well” by Mona Awad ; “Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke, [ Women’s Prize for Fiction Winner 2021]; “Love” by Maayan Eitan ; “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher ; “The Witch Elm” by Tana French ; “Hell of A Book” by Jason Mott ; “Nightbitch” by Rachel Yoder …

… Seattle Public Library has great lists and so many suggestions, here. Latina/Latino/Latinx author : Isabell Allende ; Julia Alvarez ; “Olga Dies Dreaming” by Xochitl Gonzalez ; “You Had Me at Hola” by Alexis Daria ; “Mexican Gothic,” “Velvet Was the Night,” “The Daughter of Doctor Moreau,” all by Silvia Moreno-Garcia …

: what is on this list for you?? Health or Health care workers : “Where the Light Enters” by Sara Donati ; “Being Mortal” by Atul Gawande ; “Angels of the Pacific” by Elise Hooper ; “Grief on the Front Lines” by Rachel Jones ; “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker ; “Joan Is Okay” by Weike Wang ; “The Doctor’s Blackwell” by Janice P. Nimura ; “Irish Country Doctor” by Patrick Taylor ; If healthcare for animals counts: we love all the James Herriot books!

: South of France: the series of mysteries with Bruno, Chief of police; Venice, Italy: series featuring Commissario Guido Brunetti; Paris: series featuring booklover Hugo Marston…where would you like to visit…? Read Outside —hooray! Take a book with you to the beach or the park – or your back yard, patio, deck!

—hooray! Take a book with you to the beach or the park – or your back yard, patio, deck! Hobby or Skill : Plenty of How-To books about baking and cooking and bread-making and crocheting and chess playing and gardening and bird-watching and writing books and … “How to Write One Song” by Jeff Tweedy ; “Shop Class for Everyone” by Sharon Bowers ; “Pacific Northwest Foraging” by Douglas Deur ; “Fabric: The Hidden History of the Material World” by Victoria Finlay ; “The Golden Thread: How Fabric Changed History” by Kassia St Clair ; all the James Herriot books… and even some fiction: “The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle” by Jennifer Ryan ; “Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker” by Jennifer Chiaverini …

: oh, my! What book do you fondly remember? “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.” “Black Beauty?” “The Secret Garden?” “Misty of Chincoteague?” “The Hobbit?” “Nancy Drew?” “The Hardy Boys?” “Pippi Longstocking?” So many possibilities…! Recommended by a Neighbor or Friend : We can be your friend! And we probably are your neighbor! See “recommended by a local bookseller” above!

: We can be your friend! And we probably are your neighbor! See “recommended by a local bookseller” above! Outside your Comfort Zone : hmmmm…. Let us know something you have never read, aren’t sure you want to read…. We can help you find something that will get you a tiny foothold into a new category for you – and then – stand back! Opening up another world!

: hmmmm…. Let us know something you have never read, aren’t sure you want to read…. We can help you find something that will get you a tiny foothold into a new category for you – and then – stand back! Opening up another world! Book to Screen : so many! “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens ; “Lincoln Lawyer” series by Michael Connelly ; “Conversations with Friends” by Sally Rooney ; “Heartstopper” series by Alice Oseman [hopefully back in stock by the beginning of August!]; “Under the Banner of Heaven” by Jon Krakauer ; “Man Called Otto [Ove]” by Fredrik Backman ; “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee ; “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han [the series should be back in stock by the beginning of August…]; “The Flight Attendant” by Chris Bohjalian .

: Jim Lynch : “The Highest Tide” and “Before the Wind”

: “The Highest Tide” and “Before the Wind” Jess Walter : “Over Tumbled Graves” and “Angel of Rome”

: “Over Tumbled Graves” and “Angel of Rome” Elise Hooper : “The Other Alcott” and “Angels of the Pacific”

: “The Other Alcott” and “Angels of the Pacific” Jonathan Evison : “All About Lulu” and “Small World”

: “All About Lulu” and “Small World” Taylor Jenkins Reid : “Forever, Interrupted” and “Carrie Soto is Back”

: “Forever, Interrupted” and “Carrie Soto is Back” Louise Erdrich : “Love Medicine” and “The Sentence”

: “Love Medicine” and “The Sentence” LGBTQ+ Love Story: “Malice” by Heather Walter; “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston; “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston; “Written in the Stars #1,” “Hang the Moon #2,” “Count Your Lucky Stars #3,” by Alexandria Bellefleur; “Iron Widow” by Xiran Jay Zhao. “Chef’s Kiss” by J. Alexander; “The Charm Offensive” by Alison Cochrun; “Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake” by Alexis J. Hall; “Under the Whispering Door” by TJ Klune; “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo; “Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters; “The Fixed Stars” by Molly Wizenberg…

For more ideas follow #BookBingoNW2022 on all social media!

Edmonds Bookshop Events.

Waldo 2022! He’s baaaack! It’s true! There are 50 Edmonds businesses hiding Waldo… The hiding festivities about town run now through Monday July 25. The grand celebration and prize drawing party [with cupcakes] will be July 26, 2022, 11 a.m. – noon. So much fun will be had! All the details/rules are here.

Edmonds Bookshop Book Club.

We are hybrid again in July! We are still doing Zoom meetings, but also – welcoming back anyone who wants to join us in person.

Wednesday morning July 20, 2022: 9-10 a.m.. The July book is “Damnation Spring” by Ash Davidson.

This debut is a stunning novel about love, work, and marriage that asks how far one family and one community will go to protect their future.

“With this debut set in a Pacific Northwest logging town, Ash Davidson has immediately established herself as a true writer of the American experience, in all its potential for self-destruction and beauty.” —Josh Popkin, Odyssey Bookshop, South Hadley, MA

Staff recommended by Mary Kay and Michelle.

Chosen for IndieNext.

More information about the book and our book club is here.

Send us an email here to register your email for book club membership. We will send you an invitation with a Zoom Meeting link as each book club meeting is scheduled. Once you accept the invitation it will show up in your calendar.

Recent book releases of note:

“Remarkably Bright Creatures: A Novel” by Shelby Van Pelt. “Meet a hardworking widow, a lost soul, and a giant Pacific octopus (yes, an octopus) in this heartfelt story that reveals there’s still plenty of living to do for those with their eyes — and hearts — open to the unexpected. A bright debut!” —Annie Romano, An Unlikely Story, Plainville, MA. Staff highly recommended! Lovely review in the Washington Post here.

“Book of Night” by Holly Black. IndieNext May Choice.

“When Women Were Dragons: A Novel” by Kelly Barnhill. Chosen for IndieNext.

“The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson. In paperback. Chosen for IndieNext.

“Bad Actors: A Slough House Novel #8” by Mick Herron. Now streaming – first book in the series is “Slow Horses.”

“Horse: A Novel” by Geraldine Brooks. Based on the true story of a record-breaking thoroughbred, it finds a Smithsonian scientist and Nigerian-American art historian connected through a horse and its unsung Black horseman. Staff recommended.

“James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” by James Patterson.

“Nightcrawling” by Leila Mottley. A dazzling debut of a blazingly original voice that “bursts at the seams of every page and swallows you whole” — Tommy Orange, best-selling author of There There.

“Ordinary Monsters: A Novel (The Talents #1)” by J. M. Miro. In Victorian London, two children with mysterious powers are hunted by a figure of darkness–a man made of smoke. This book has been on all kinds of ‘watch for it!’ lists!

“Rickey: The Life and Legend of an American Original” by Howard Bryant. The definitive biography of Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, baseball’s epic leadoff hitter and base-stealer.

“Cult Classic: A Novel” by Sloane Crosley. Hilariously insightful and delightfully suspenseful, this is an original.

“Counterfeit: A Novel” by Kirstin Chen. Two Asian-American women turn a fake handbag scheme into a global enterprise.

“Tracy Flick Can’t Win” by Tom Perrotta. Yes, class president wannabe Tracy Flick is back, and she’s middle-aged and working at a high school.

“What Strange Paradise” by Omar El Akkad. A beautifully written, unrelentingly dramatic, and profoundly moving novel that looks at the global refugee crisis through the eyes of a child. 2022 Pacific Northwest Book Award Winner. Now in paperback.

“How to Raise an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi. The book that every parent, caregiver, and teacher needs to raise the next generation of antiracist thinkers. Read an essay in the Atlantic Monthly adapted from a chapter in Ibram X. Kendi’s book “How to Raise an Antiracist,” here.

“The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand. A summer of scandal at a storied Nantucket hotel in this immensely satisfying page-turner.

“An Immense World” by Ed Yong. Malaysian-born science writer Ed Yong is an elite-level journalist; he won a Pulitzer Prize last year for his reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic. His new book has a gentler topic. It explores the many strange ways that animals perceive their surroundings, from dogs to bees to squids to turtles that can read the earth’s magnetic fields.

“Lapvona” by Ottessa Moshfegh. Chosen for IndieNext.

“Thrust” by Lidia Yuknavitch. As rising waters—and an encroaching police state—endanger her life and family, a girl with the gifts of a “carrier” travels through water and time to rescue vulnerable figures from the margins of history.

“The Locked Room: Ruth Galloway Mysteries” by Elly Griffiths. Pandemic lockdowns have Ruth Galloway feeling isolated from everyone but a new neighbor–until Nelson comes calling, investigating a decades-long string of murder-suicides. Staff recommended series!

“Hell of a Book: A Novel” by Jason Mott. Unforgettably told, with characters who burn into your mind and an electrifying plot ideal for book club discussion. In paperback.

“The Angel of Rome: and Other Stories” by Jess Walter. A stunning collection about those moments when everything changes. Staff recommended! Chosen for IndieNext.

Some books of note being released in July:

“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow: A Novel” by Gabrielle Zevin. In this exhilarating novel, two friends–often in love, but never lovers–come together as creative partners in the world of video game design, where success brings them fame, joy, tragedy, duplicity, and, ultimately, a kind of immortality. Chosen for IndieNext. July 5, 2022.

“Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty. A riveting debut collection about what it means to be Penobscot in the twenty-first century and what it means to live, to survive, and to persevere after tragedy. Chosen for IndieNext. July 5, 2022.

“Honey and Spice: A Novel” by Bolu Babalola. A Reese’s Book Club Pick. “Sexy, messy and wry, Honey and Spice more than delivers.” — New York Times Book Review. “A smart, sexy summer read, which hits your brain and your romance buttons in one shot.” — Los Angeles Times. July 5, 2022.

“Lightning Strike: Cork O’Connor Mystery #18” by William Kent Krueger. This prequel to the acclaimed Cork O’Connor series is “a pitch perfect, richly imagined story that is both an edge-of-your-seat thriller and an evocative, emotionally charged coming-of-age tale” — Kristin Hannah — about fathers and sons, small-town conflicts, and the events that shape our lives forever. Chosen for IndieBound. In paperback July 5, 2022.

“Life Ceremony: Stories” by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori (Translator). The long-awaited first short story-collection by the author of the cult sensation Convenience Store Woman, tales of weird love, heartfelt friendships, and the unsettling nature of human existence. July 5, 2022.

“Fellowship Point: A Novel” by Alice Elliott Dark. The masterful story of a lifelong friendship between two very different women with shared histories and buried secrets, tested in the twilight of their lives, set across the arc of the 20th century. Chosen for IndieNext. July 5, 2022.

“Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD” by Jason Kander. From political wunderkind and former army intelligence officer Jason Kander comes a haunting, powerful memoir about impossible choices–and how sometimes walking away from the chance of a lifetime can be the greatest decision of all. July 5, 2022.

“Take No Names: A Novel” by Daniel Nieh. A riveting thriller about a fugitive in search of a quick payday in Mexico City who finds himself in the crosshairs of a dangerous international scheme. July 5, 2022.

“Joan: A Novel of Joan of Arc” by Katherine J. Chen. “A secular reimagining and feminist celebration of the life of Joan of Arc that transforms the legendary saint into a flawed yet undeniable young woman.”–USA Today

“It is as if Chen has crept inside a statue and breathed a soul into it, re-creating Joan of Arc as a woman for our time.”–Hilary Mantel, author of the Booker Prize winner Wolf Hall. July 5, 2022.

“The Pallbearers Club” by Paul Tremblay. In the 1980s, a lonesome metal head kid starts getting attention from one of the cool girls. She’s a little morbid, maybe, and knows a lot about digging up corpses. Then the real weirdness starts. Forty years later, it starts up again. July 5, 2022.

“Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir” by Erika L. Sánchez. “Equal parts pee-your-pants hilarity and break your heart poignancy- like the perfect brunch date you never want to end!–America Ferrera, Emmy award-winning actress.From the bestselling author of “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” an utterly original memoir-in-essays that is as deeply moving as it is hilarious. July 12, 2022.

“The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir” by Ingrid Rojas Contreras. The author of the award-winning debut novel “Fruit of the Drunken Tree” here writes of growing up in Bogotá, Colombia in the 1980s and ‘90s — inspired by a head injury in her 20s that resulted in not only amnesia but the ability to see ghosts. July 12, 2022.

“Upgrade: A Novel” by Blake Crouch. “Walks the fine line between page-turning thriller and smart sci-fi. Another killer read from Blake.”–Andy Weir Chosen for IndieNext. July 12, 2022.

“Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence” by Ken Auletta. A vivid biography of Harvey Weinstein–how he rose to become a dominant figure in the film world, how he used that position to feed his monstrous sexual appetites, and how it all came crashing down, from the author who has covered the Hollywood and media power game for The New Yorker for three decades. July 12, 2022.

“Normal Family: On Truth, Love, and How I Met My 35 Siblings” by Chrysta Bilton. “Hilarious, wrenching, and achingly tender” memoir of one wildly unconventional family that gains new meaning with each newly discovered member (Susan Orlean). Bringing us into the fold of a deeply dysfunctional yet fiercely loving clan that is anything but “normal,” this emotional roller coaster of a memoir will make you cry, laugh, and rethink the meaning of family. July 12, 2022.

“Brother Alive” by Zain Khalid. An astonishing debut novel about family, sexuality, and capitalist systems of control, following three adopted brothers who live above a mosque in Staten Island with their imam father. July 12, 2022.

“Roll Red Roll: Rape, Power, and Football in the American Heartland” by Nancy Schwartzman, Nora Zelevansky. An incisive narrative about a teen rape case that divided a Rust Belt town, exposing the hostile and systemic undercurrents that enable sexual violence, and spotlighting ways to make change. July 12, 2022.

“A Prayer for the Crown-Shy: A Monk and Robot Book (Monk & Robot #2)” by Becky Chambers. The second novella in the series, a gentle, post-industrial, gender-inclusive tale for our nebulous era. Chosen for IndieBound. July 12, 2022.

“The It Girl” by Ruth Ware. An unputdownable mystery following a woman on the search for answers a decade after her friend’s murder. Chosen for IndieBound. Staff recommended author! July 12, 2022.

“The Mermaid of Black Conch” by Monique Roffey. The enchanting tale of a cursed mythical creature and the lonely fisherman who falls in love with her. July 12, 2022.

“Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional” by Isaac Fitzgerald. Author and Today Show regular Isaac Fitzgerald has written about tattoos for grown-ups and pirates for kids, which is actually a good indicator of the range of themes offered up in his new memoir. It explores trauma and violence along with self-forgiveness and grace. Oh, and smuggling medical supplies into Burma. July 19, 2022.

“Shmutz: A Novel” by Felicia Berliner. In this witty, provocative, and unputdownable debut novel a young Hasidic woman on a quest to get married fears she will never find a groom because of her secret addiction to porn. July 19, 2022.

“Bad City: Peril and Power in the City of Angels” by Paul Pringle. A true-crime thriller about corruption and betrayal radiating across Los Angeles from one of the region’s most powerful institutions: a drug overdose at a fancy hotel involving one of the University of Southern California’s shiniest stars… July 19, 2022.

“The Daughter of Doctor Moreau” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. H.G. Wells’ 1896 classic, “The Island of Doctor Moreau,” gets a wicked reimagining. In 19th-century Mexico, Carlota Moreau lives on a remote estate with her mad scientist father and his menagerie of human/animal hybrids. When a dashing young man enters the frame, all hell breaks loose. Call it historical romance horror. July 19, 2022.

“Portrait of an Unknown Woman: Gabriel Allon #22” by Daniel Silva. A gripping story of deception in the world of international fine art. Restorer and spy Gabriel Allon embarks on a dangerous hunt across Europe for the secret behind the forgery of a 17th-century masterpiece that has fooled experts and exchanged hands for millions. July 19, 2022.

“After Hours on Milagro Street” by Angelina M Lopez. “Sparks fly and tempers flare in the passionate, un-put-downable rivals-to-lovers romance that launches a sizzling new series…Lopez seamlessly blends high-heat romance with discussions of Alex’s heritage and the fascinating history of 19th-century Mexican immigrants to the Kansas plains. This is a treasure.” — Publishers Weekly (starred review) In paperback. July 26, 2022.

“Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs. A can’t-miss tale of friendship, hardship, redemption, and love between a San Francisco baker and a barbecue master from Texas. July 26, 2022.

“The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda. A gripping and propulsive thriller that opens with the disappearance of a journalist who is investigating a string of vanishings in the resort town of Cutter’s Pass–will its dark secrets finally be revealed? July 26, 2022.

“Booked on a Feeling” by Jayci Lee. This new romcom features an overachieving lawyer. A failing bookstore. A childhood friend. And the chance of a lifetime… In paperback. July 26, 2022.

“Putin” by Philip Short. The first comprehensive, fully up-to-date biography of Vladimir Putin, woven into the tumultuous saga of Russia over the last sixty years. July 26, 2022.

Still time to pre-order! “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” by Jamie Ford “…simply transcendent. The first Chinese woman to set her lotus-bound feet in America is destined to set off a ripple through time and space, as her descendants struggle with her legacy of loss and loneliness. Themes of karma, courage, love, and motherhood weave timelessly through eight generations of women seeking to find balance in an increasingly tempest-racked world. Jamie Ford has outdone himself!” –KATE QUINN, New York Times bestselling author of The Rose Code. Coming August 2, 2022. Pre-order Here!

Some amazing blog posts/lists:

NPR favorites so far this year, here.

The New York Times recommends 12 new books in July! Our blog here.

13 feel-good books for summer reading recommended by The Washington Post.

The LA Times recommends 10 books for July, here.

Time Magazine recommends the best books of summer, blog post here.

We will keep posting our favorite reads, along with links to all kinds of book-related interesting things! In all the places: on our website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

You may pre-order any forthcoming title by visiting our website.

Stay safe. Enjoy the little things. And as always: Happy reading!

— By Elaine Mattson

Edmonds native Elaine Mattson has worked at The Edmonds Bookshop off and on since she was 12 years old, and has also worked at a book wholesaler, a book publisher, and for the book publishing division of a large local software company (yes, that one). “I was raised a book lover [thanks, Mom!],” Mattson says. “We got book lights by our beds as soon as we were old enough to read. And then I probably got in trouble for reading too late the very next night. And I still read too late!