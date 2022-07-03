Edmonds City Council to consider reproductive freedom resolutions July 5

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, July 5 meeting will consider whether to approve a resolution supporting reproductive freedom, in response to the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.

Councilmembers voted 3-4 at their June 28 meeting against a motion to add a reproductive freedom resolution drafted by Councilmember Laura Johnson to that meeting’s agenda. Those speaking against the motion — which was supported by Councilmembers Laura Johnson, Susan Paine and Will Chen — said they wanted time to consider the resolution’s language and hear from the community prior to voting on the matter.

In response to comments received since the resolution was first proposed, Council President Vivian Olson has offered a second resolution for consideration, in addition to the original resolution submitted by Laura Johnson.

“Both contain calls for action to guarantee safe access to the full range of reproductive care and services,” the council agenda memo for Tuesday night notes.

Additionally, there is a third option included for council consideration — recommended by a community member as an alternative to a council resolution: The council “could make a motion to support the creation of a voluntary, Edmonds Community online petition on Change.org (by adapting the resolution Council selects, as submitted or amended, to be from ‘the below signed elected and residents of the City of Edmonds’).

“This would include paying for the modest associated costs from the council contingency fund, creating media releases to reach community members who want to show their support, and creating and sending letters and emails to Governor Inslee and our state and federal representatives, which would reference the link to our online petition indicating that the below-signed Edmonds elected and residents support the referenced resolution,” the council agenda memo explained.

Also on the council agenda for Tuesday night:

– The annual report from the Edmonds Municipal Court

– A proposed update to Edmonds City Code that would allow impact fee waivers for early learning facilities. (Read more in our previous story here.)

– An interlocal agreement with the City of Lynnwood regarding a proposal to renovate the Meadowdale Playfields. Lynnwood plans to include a fully inclusive playground there, with the City of Edmonds paying half the $500,000 cost.

– Continuation of training related to the Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) that was started during the council’s Feb. 25 retreat.

The hybrid meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. Those who want to comment virtually in lieu of in-person attendance can click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or you can comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will meet in executive session starting at 6:15 p.m. to discuss pending or potential litigation, followed by an open session to interview a candidate for the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission.