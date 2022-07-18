Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson dies

Longtime Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson has died.
Johnson, who was born and raised in Edmonds, served on the city council for 10 years.
Look for a more detailed story soon.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of Kristiana Johnsons passing today. Many people in our community are grieving right now. We are beyond grateful for the time we had her serving our community including into 2022. She will be greatly missed.
This is such sad news. I spoke with Kristiana twice in the last week about my vacation and her upcoming surgery. Both times she was characteristically upbeat and making plans for the future. I will miss her greatly. She was a true friend and dedicated colleague. My grief is beyond words today.
Thank you for your service to our city, Kristiana. I will miss seeing you at our city council meetings. May she Rest In Peace.
I am so very sad to hear of Kristiana’s passing. Edmonds Citizens were so lucky to have her in our corner. I will forever be thankful for everything she did for Edmonds. RIP Kristiana
This is such sad news. Edmonds has lost a great person and advocate for our city. She approached all of the issues we faced with a fair and open mind, reaching decisions with knowledge and wisdom. Kristiana will be greatly missed.
I am very sorry to hear that, and sorry to those close to her. I appreciate Kristiana’s dedication to her community. Her absence will definitely be missed.
The sudden loss of Kristiana Johnson is a loss for our City Council and our community. Her experience and dedication to our beloved city will be missed. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.