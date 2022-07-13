Edmonds Driftwood Players announces scholarship winners

Edmonds Driftwood Players has awarded scholarships to three students pursuing theatre careers.

Cami Taliaferro-Barber, is the recipient of the Ralph Eaton Technical Scholarship, for $500. She is entering her senior year at Cornish College of the Arts pursuing a degree in performance production. This is the fourth scholarship that Edmonds Driftwood Players has awarded Taliaferro-Barber.

Elizabeth Howlett and Harper Flynt — both 2022 graduates of Shorecrest High School, are co-recipients of the Theatre Arts Scholarship, receiving $250 each.

Howlett plans to attend USC School of Dramatic Arts with an emphasis on acting for stage andscreen, voice and script analysis. Winner of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, Howlett was editor-in-chief of Shorecrest High School’s literary arts magazine and a self-employed piano teacher.

Flynt plans to attend NYU Tisch School of Drama with an emphasis on acting, dance, voice, linguisticsand foreign languages. Flynt is a National Honor Society Member and winner of the Presidential Award for Community Service.