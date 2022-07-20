Edmonds Floretum Garden Club wins National Garden Clubs award

Floretum President Inae Piercy and Newsletter Editor Neena Mathew planting baskets for the city in 2022. (My Edmonds News file photos)

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club has been named the overall winner for civic beautification at the state, regional national levels by the National Garden Clubs, Inc.

The club’s nomination form notes that Floretum has been instrumental in helping to beautify Edmonds since 1922. The club partners with the City of Edmonds Parks Department to assist with the city’s beautification program, which landscapes and maintains 26 city parks, 160 flower beds, 150 hanging baskets, 47 planting containers and multiple open spaces. Floretum volunteers assist by planting the hanging baskets and many of the corner beds and weeding several of the spaces as needed. Floretum also has floral float in the Edmonds Kind of 4th of July parade, in December makes wreaths and swags to sell locally and in May sponsors a popular plant sale.

A sampling of Floretum plantings at Hazel Miller Plaza in 2015.
Floretum members planting daffodils in 2021.

In 2021, the club planted 7,000 daffodil bulbs around town in honor of its 100th anniversary. And in another effort to commemorate its centennial, the club has commissioned a public artwork – a nature-themed mosaic – to be installed at 5th Avenue and and Bell Street, opposite the city’s holiday tree, which was also donated by Floretum. The mosaic installation will take place in August.

 

  1. Yahoo to this fabulous group of gardeners who really love working to preserve it’s 100 year old mission of “beautification of our downtown”. This is a very fun and informative service group.

