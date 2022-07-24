Edmonds in Bloom Aug. 3 Garden Party to feature Lorene Edwards Forkner

Edmonds in Bloom will host its annual Garden Party event on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The program honors volunteers and Garden Tour hosts and celebrates gardeners, gardens and floral activities.

This year’s guest speaker is Lorene Edwards Forkner, author and speaker whose work centers on exploring the wonders of the natural world. Forkner regularly contributes to the GROW column in The Seattle Times and is the author of five gardening titles, including her latest, Color In and Out of the Garden, Abrams Books, 2022. Lorene will be selling and signing books.

Light refreshments will be served and the event is free and open to the public. Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N.

Edmonds in Bloom is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to beautifying our community. Visit edmondsinbloom.com for more information.